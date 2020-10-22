Attacking civilians unacceptable, Israeli ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.22

Israel’s relations with Azerbaijan are based on close friendship and deep historical roots, and there is large-scale cooperation between the two countries, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick said, Trend reports.

Dick made the remark during his visit to the sites of destruction caused by a missile strike of the Armenian armed forces on Ganja.

“I am deeply saddened by this event,” said the ambassador.

“I came here to see with my own eyes the destruction caused by the missile strikes, to express my condolences to the people of Azerbaijan, the population of Ganja, and the families of the victims. I wish the injured a quick recovery,” said Dick.

“I met with a group of people who suffered from missile attacks, and I intend to meet with the rest. What they say is simply heartbreaking. We Israelis are well aware of the bitter consequences of war and terrorist attacks, in particular attacks against civilians. Regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or race, attacking civilians is unacceptable. No one should live in such conditions, lose their loved ones, friends. Our relations with Azerbaijan aren’t directed against third countries. We highly appreciate the friendship with Azerbaijan. At the same time, we delivered humanitarian aid to people affected by missile attacks. Once again I express my condolences to the Azerbaijani people,” Dick added.