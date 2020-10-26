Armenia does not want to take bodies of its deceased soldiers as it fears anger of people - Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26
Trend:
Guided by the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan is unilaterally ready to return bodies of Armenian soldiers via the International Committee of the Red Cross, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"Since October 18 our appeal remains unanswered by Armenia. By this ignorance Armenia tries to hide its real military losses by Armenian people. Thus, it becomes clear again that Armenia does not want to take the bodies, because the current military-political leadership is afraid of reaction, the anger of the people".
Latest
Armenia does not want to take bodies of its deceased soldiers as it fears anger of people - Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan
Armenian armed forces shelling Tartar city with artillery, missiles in gross breach of humanitarian ceasefire
Work connected with laying of gas pipelines on freed Azerbaijani territories kicked off (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Assistant to Azerbaijani president comments on photo of Armenia's defense minister together with Armenian soldiers
Heritage Foundation's Foreign Policy Studies Center Director comments on photo showing Russian field camp set up near Armenian Tegh
President Aliyev congratulates commanders of joint military corps who distinguished themselves in liberation of Gubadli city, villages of Gubadli district from occupiers
It is not worth using peacekeeping efforts of third states in settlement of Karabakh conflict - Georgian expert
Armenia's leadership, criminal junta regime have no moral, ethical framework - Azerbaijani top official