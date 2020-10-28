Shelling of residential areas in Barda once again exposes Armenia's terrorist nature - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

On 28 October 2020, the Armed Forces of Armenia hit the city of Barda of Azerbaijan with a "Smerch" missiles, damaging both civilians and infrastructure, Trend reports citing the statement of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As a result of the treacherous missile attack on the city of Barda 21 civilians, including children were killed and more than 70 people seriously injured.

Shelling residential areas, which are far from the conflict zone, once again exposes the terrorist nature of Armenia, said the MFA.

The deliberate killing of a peaceful population in the city of Barda by Armenian troops constitutes an act of genocide, a war crime, and a crime against humanity.

It is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law by Armenia and the leadership of Armenia, including the Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the country bear full responsibility for this crime.

Azerbaijan will do its utmost that those responsible for these inhuman acts do not escape justice and are held accountable.