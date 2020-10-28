Azerbaijani FM, US deputy secretary of state hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Secretary of State of the US Stephen Biegun held a telephone conversation on October 28, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the telephone conversation Bayramov stressed that in a gross violation of the agreed ceasefire for the third time, as well as the international humanitarian law, Armenia deliberately targeted the Azerbaijani civilians in Barda city.

Bayramov noted that innocent civilians, including children and women of the cities situated far away from the conflict zone, have been repeatedly attacked by the Armed Forces of Armenia after the Washington meeting and on the eve of intended Geneva talks.

The Azerbaijani minister also informed his counterpart on the casualties among the civilians as a result of a treacherous Armenian missile attack.

Biegun expressed serious concern over the civilian casualties and noted the inadmissibility of attacks against civilians.

Biegun stressed the importance for the parties to take appropriate steps to reduce the tensions and reach a political solution to the conflict.