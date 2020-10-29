Azerbaijan to establish embassy in Cuba
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
On Oct. 29, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the Law on the establishment of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Cuba, Trend reports.
The law provides for the establishment of the Azerbaijani embassy in Cuba (Havana).
