General Prosecutor's Office discloses crimes committed by Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan

Some 52 criminal cases have been instituted against Azerbaijan in connection with Armenia’s military provocations since September 27, Azerbaijani General Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev said at a briefing in the General Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports on Oct. 30.

“Some 39 of these crimes are related to the missile attacks on settlements and strategic facilities of Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani general prosecutor said. “Moreover, five crimes are related to the participation of mercenaries in military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, one is related to the destruction of historical monuments and damage to the environment.”

“The Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service filed three criminal cases in connection with the participation of mercenaries in hostilities and the inhuman treatment towards prisoners of war, four criminal cases are being investigated in the Military Prosecutor's Office,” Aliyev said. “Presently, investigative operations on all criminal cases are being taken.”

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.