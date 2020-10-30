Azerbaijan puts several mercenaries brought by Armenia to Karabakh on int'l wanted list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan has put six mercenaries, brought to Nagorno Karabakh by Armenia, and participating in the hostilities against Azerbaijan on the wanted list, the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports on Oct.30.

According to Aliyev, the respective investigation has revealed that a citizen of Georgia with the surname Chakharyan was recruited by Armenia as a mercenary and, having formed a criminal group, takes part in battles against Azerbaijan.

"Moreover, French citizens Minatanyan, Hovsepyan, Hovhannisyan, and the US citizen Badasyan who similarly involved other persons in the hostilities are also on the wanted list. Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office notified both the countries of which the mercenaries are citizens and a decision was made to bring them to justice," he said.

The prosecutor general added that the investigation team is currently aware of data on the involvement of citizens of Lebanon, Georgia, Greece, and other countries in the hostilities.

"These facts are being investigated, upon completion of which the above persons will be put on the international wanted list," summed up Aliyev.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.