We were the subject of ethnic cleansing. We didn’t do any ethnic cleansing against Armenians - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Tredn:

We were the subject of ethnic cleansing. We didn’t do any ethnic cleansing against Armenians, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to German ARD TV channel, Trend reports.

“We were the subject of ethnic cleansing. When they occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and seven districts surrounding it, we had 750 thousand Azerbaijanis ethnically cleansed from 7 districts plus from Shusha which was a part of Nagorno-Karabakh. We’ve been subject of ethnic cleansing. We didn’t do any ethnic cleansing against Armenians and we are not planning to do it now. Because I said that we will have to live together. It will not be easy but we will have to learn,” the head of state said.