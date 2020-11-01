In total, about 200 settlements have been liberated from enemy - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

“Turkey has been with us since the first days and hours of the war. As my dear brother Mr. President has said, Turkey is always with Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan is not alone. This political and moral support continues to this day. Mr. President, the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, you as Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Defense and other high-ranking officials have repeatedly supported Azerbaijan. This makes us, the people of Azerbaijan, very happy. This shows once again that we stand by each other at all times – both on good and difficult days. This political and moral support certainly inspires us, and we continue our just cause,” the head of state said.

“As you know, the operation continues successfully. To date, many villages, towns and settlements have been liberated from the occupiers, including the cities of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli. In total, about 200 settlements have been liberated from the enemy, and this process continues. I report on the liberation of new cities and villages every week and hope that we will restore our territorial integrity,” Azerbaijani president said.