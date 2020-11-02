We are with you 24 hours a day whatever our duty is - President of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

Trend:

We congratulate the Azerbaijani Army under your leadership. You are putting an end to our 30 years of longing. May God be pleased with you and grant help, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey Mustafa Rifat said being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We are with you 24 hours a day whatever our duty is, what the duty of your Turkish brothers is. All you have to do is send us a message, Mr. President. Since that day, we have decorated the building of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges with the Azerbaijani flag. It has been the case since that day. It has spread over on all social media. On the day you launched the operation, we raised the Azerbaijani flag on one of the most prestigious buildings in Ankara,” Rifat said.