Armenian troops face shortages in food and military equipment in Agdere - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

The 10th mountain rifle division and the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the 1st combined-arms army of the Armenian Armed Forces have shortages in essential goods in Agdere town, Trend reports on Nov. 6 citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"The military units have shortages in food, military equipment, ammunition, fuel, and lubricants,” the ministry said. “The Armenian troops, suffering big losses in manpower and military equipment during the battles in the direction of Agdere town of the front, are unable to make up for these losses.”

“Moreover, the communication between the above-mentioned military units and the command was interrupted, as well as problems arose in the management of units," the ministry said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.