Government of Azerbaijan ready to provide good live conditions for Armenian community of Karabakh - top official (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7
Trend:
Government of Azerbaijan is ready to provide good live conditions for Armenian community of Karabakh, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"Donara Rahimova - ethnic Armenian and citizen of Azerbaijan. She continues to live happily in Azerbaijan. Gov of Azerbaijan is ready to provide same conditions for Armenian community of Karabakh. Racist statement abt incompatibility of Armenians and Azerbaijanis nonsense," he wrote.
