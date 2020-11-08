Ukrainian MFA comments on attack of Azerbaijani consulate in Kharkov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kateryna Zelenko commented on the attack of the premises of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv, Trend reports citing Unity News Network (UNN).
"We strongly condemn the attack of the premises of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv by unknown persons. Law enforcement agencies have already begun the necessary investigative actions. The perpetrators must be found and held accountable," Zelenko said.
