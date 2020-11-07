Suspicion for attack on Azerbaijani Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv lies on Armenian terror organizations - top Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Suspicion for the armed attack on Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv lies on Armenian terror organizations as Armenia switches to asymmetric war, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv was subject to armed attack. Diplomatic Missions and Personnel shouldn't be target of attack. Suspicion lies on Armenian terror organizations as Armenia switches to asymmetric war. We appreciate prompt reaction of Ukrainian authorities," he wrote.

On Nov. 7, 202 it was reported that the building of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkov (Ukraine), was fired at.

The incident occurred at around 02:30 local time on Nov. 7. Two unidentified men shot at the building of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkov six times. This was recorded by an outdoor video surveillance camera. At that time, there was no one in the consulate.