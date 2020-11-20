UN agencies complete mission to assess damage in conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

The four-day visit of the coordinated assessment mission of the UN agencies to the districts of Azerbaijan affected by the conflict has ended, Trend reports.

The mission consisted of representatives of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the UN Development Programme, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The mission met with the heads of the mayor’s office of the Barda, Aghdam, and Aghjabadi districts, and also visited the houses of temporarily displaced persons and places where communities affected by the conflict live. They also visited villages and townships near the conflict zone to assess the damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

In addition to government action, the mission will prepare a report to ensure understanding of the basic needs and planning appropriate humanitarian response mechanisms in various sectors.