President Aliyev notes important role played by President of Turkey in strengthening security measures in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

I would also like to note the important role played by the President of Turkey Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan in strengthening security measures in the region, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

“In general, I think that the format of cooperation both in terms of the peacekeeping mission and in terms of the long-term cooperation in the region is acquiring new outlines today. I think that this meets the fundamental interests of the countries of the region because countries of our region should certainly play a leading role, including the matters of strengthening security. What was agreed in the trilateral statement suggests that, with goodwill and a constructive approach, it is possible to resolve issues that previously seemed insoluble,” the head of state said.