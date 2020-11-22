Fuzuli will be host town of prosperity and happiness soon - top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

We are in front of vandalized Cultural Center of Fuzuli city by Armenia. With the power of music we are sending our message of peace and tolerance to world. Ghost town Fuzuli will be host town of prosperity and happiness soon, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, including ambassadors, military attachés, as well as heads of representative offices of international organizations in Azerbaijan, made a trip to the Azerbaijani Fuzuli district on November 22, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The purpose of the trip is for diplomats and military attaches to see the barbarity committed by the Armenian Armed Forces in Fuzuli city and the consequences of their crimes.