Azerbaijan's State Security Service prosecutes Lebanese terrorist mercenary (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has brought a Lebanese terrorist mercenary to criminal responsibility, Trend reports citing the service website.

The message reads that comprehensive and investigative measures on numerous facts in connection with the involvement of citizens of various foreign states in the composition of armed forces and terrorist groups in the battles, their illegal transfer as mercenaries from Armenia to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, continues.

Following investigations carried out, solid suspicions arose that Lebanese citizens Viken Eulchekchian and Hovak Kikiyan, together with citizens of other foreign countries, participated as mercenaries in military operations in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and committed terrorist acts.

In the criminal case initiated by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Viken Eulchekchian was brought to criminal responsibility under Art. 114.3 (mercenarism), 214.2.1 and 214.2.3 (terrorism), 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, storage, carrying of firearms, ammunition), 279.1 (creation of armed forces not provided for by law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan).

The investigation is continuing.