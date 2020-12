Defense Ministry discloses number of missing Azerbaijani servicemen and currently under medical treatment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Some 2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were killed in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The work is underway to identify 103 servicemen as a result of DNA analysis. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing.

The necessary measures are being taken to identify them and inform their families. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals.