President Aliyev: Zangezur, Goycha, Irevan city quarters - historical Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan has lived under occupation for about 30 years, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remark at the Victory Parade on Azadlig Square in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 10.

“Armenia’s occupation policy against Azerbaijan in the early 1990s led to the occupation of our lands,” the Azerbaijani president said. "In fact, Armenia’s aggressive policy began at the end of the 1980s of the last century.”

“During that period, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who were living in the territory of the current Republic of Armenia were expelled from the lands of their great-grandfathers,” President Aliyev said. “Zangezur, Goycha, Irevan makhals (city quarters) are our historical lands. Our people have lived on these lands for centuries.”