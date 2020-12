Now we are facing new stage of development of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Now we are facing the new stage of development of Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Amanullah Jayhoon, Trend reports.

“Now we are facing the new stage of development of Azerbaijan, stage of reconstruction, and rehabilitation of the territories. Video informations were delivered about the devastation on the occupied territories. All our cities and villages are ruined, all our historical monuments destroyed, our cultural monuments have been completely demolished, our mosques have been ruined or they used it as a place to keep animals, thus, insulting the feelings of not only Azerbaijanis but all the Muslims of the world. I think that all the Muslims of the world seeing those pictures, seeing those videos, would once again understand what an evil we were facing for so many years, and what achievement we made liberating our territories, freeing our lands, and going back to our roots. Armenia, as you know, is making efforts to strengthen or to create in some cases relations with Muslim countries,” the head of state said.

“But I am sure that all the Muslims of the world seeing those video images would send a very strong message to their government to refrain from any contact with the country which destroys mosques, which keeps pigs in the mosques and which cultivates Islamophobia. There could be political interests, there could be some other kind of interests but I think that all the Muslims of the world must unite their voice and deliver a strong message to the aggressor that what they have done is unacceptable and would not be forgotten by the Muslims. Saying that, once again, I would like to express gratitude to the brotherly people of Afghanistan who always was side by side with us, always was supporting us during the time of negotiations, during the time of occupation, during the wartime, and after the war when we were celebrating our victory. Once again, welcome, we wish you a pleasant stay, I am sure you will feel yourself at home here,” the Azerbaijani president said.