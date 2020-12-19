We want companies from friendly countries to be involved in restoration of our cities, villages - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Now, after the end of the war, we are assessing the damage caused. Restoration work will begin in the near future. It has almost begun. But first, with the participation of international experts, we will assess the damage caused to the housing infrastructure, historical and cultural sites, the environment, etc, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressing a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“In parallel with this, infrastructure projects have already begun. The first contracts on road construction and contracts related to other infrastructure have already been signed. And in one of my statements I said that we were attracting and would continue to attract countries friendly to Azerbaijan to this process. The first contract was signed with a Turkish company, and the second contract is planned to be signed with a company from Italy," said the president.

"I would like to take this opportunity to address the heads of state of the countries with which Azerbaijan maintains friendly relations, so that their companies could also actively participate in these projects as contractors. We will finance the restoration work ourselves and at our own expense. But we want companies from friendly countries to be involved in the restoration of our cities and villages, and so that they can carry out these projects and demonstrate solidarity, because we will certainly restore all cities. We will revive Karabakh and make it one of the most developed regions in the world,” the head of state said.