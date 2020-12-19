President of Russia has played huge role in political settlement of Karabakh conflict - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

On 27 September, after the treacherous attack, as the Commander-in-Chief, I gave the order to “Go forward!” We had to protect our people and country. And as a result of our actions, 44 days later, the enemy surrendered, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“During this time, we liberated more than 300 settlements, strategic heights, the cities of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, urban-type settlements Sugovushan, Hadrut, a part of Khojavand district, the Murovdag ridge, and a part of Lachin and Kalbajar districts. And on 8 November, we liberated the ancient Azerbaijani city Shusha, which is rightfully considered the pearl of the Caucasus and the soul of the Azerbaijani people, from Armenian occupation. This essentially put an end to the hostilities, because after the capture and liberation of the city of Shusha, any resistance by the Armenian army became completely meaningless and a continuation of hostilities could have led to huge human casualties. The Armenian army was defeated and demoralized and a part of it was encircled,” Azerbaijani president said.

“On 9 November, with the active participation of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the text of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of Azerbaijan, and the prime minister of Armenia was agreed and signed in the early hours of 10 November. The text of the statement has been published, of course, and I am sure that my colleagues have read it. There are many important points in it, including the liberation of parts of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts by 1 December. The points of the agreement have been fulfilled," said the president.

"I must also say that during the phase of active hostilities, I was constantly in contact with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and also with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I think that the President of Russia has played a huge role in the political settlement. He was in constant contact, especially on 9 November, very effectively and actively worked on stopping the hostilities,” the head of state said.