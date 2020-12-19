Photo of Armenia's missile attack on Barda in US Time Magazine's top 100 photos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

The US 'Time' magazine has published its own list of top 100 photos of 2020, Trend reports.

The magazine also published a photo that was taken in Azerbaijan’s Barda city as a result of the attack of the Armenian Armed Forces on civilians during the 44-day second Karabakh War.

In the photo, a sister is kissing the hand of her brother - Fuad Ismayilov, who was killed by a missile attack of the Armenian Armed Forces on Barda city on October 28, the publication said.