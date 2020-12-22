Azerbaijani president signs order on conscription for military service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the order on the conscription of Azerbaijani citizens for urgent active military service from January 1 through January 30, 2021.

In accordance with the order, from January 1 through January 30, 2021, a call-out for urgent active military service was announced for Azerbaijani citizens born in 2003, who by the day of conscription are already 18 years old, as well as those born in 1986-2002, under the age of 35, who did not pass the urgent valid military service, who do not have the right to defer from conscription for urgent active military service or are not exempt from conscription for urgent active military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take measures envisaged by the legislation for the execution of this order.