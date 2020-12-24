Ex-Bulgarian president congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Former President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Your Excellency, dear Mr. President, under your leadership Azerbaijan became modern, strong, respected and peaceful country, a good Friend and a trusted Partner for the global community,” Plevneliev said. “At Nizami Ganjavi International Center we are very proud to share and support this vision.”

“Happy Birthday! Let you, your family and people of Azerbaijan be happy, healthy and full of optimism about the future!” said the message of Rosen Plevneliev.