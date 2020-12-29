Ombudsman talks Armenians burning body of Azerbaijani soldier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

By burning the body of an Azerbaijani soldier, the Armenian armed groups grossly violate requirements of the Geneva Conventions to which Armenia is a party, the Office of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman told Trend on Dec. 29.

The office reminded that the video of the mentioned action was spreading on social networks and other sources.

“We think that the Armenian military burned the body of an Azerbaijani soldier to hide the traces of inhuman treatment and actions towards the body,” the Office said. “By joining the Third Geneva Convention Relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Armenia has undertaken to always treat prisoners of war humanely.”

“At the same time, in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, the deceased must be buried in accordance with the religious traditions,” the office said. “In this regard, we firmly condemn this criminal act and call on international organizations not to turn a blind eye to such inhuman actions, which are a gross violation of human rights."