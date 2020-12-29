Azerbaijani, Russian PMs exchange views on prospects of mutually beneficial co-op

Politics 29 December 2020 20:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs exchange views on prospects of mutually beneficial co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation on December 29, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the telephone conversation, gratification with the level of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia was expressed.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres of the economy.

The importance of intensifying the work being carried out within the Azerbaijani-Russian intergovernmental economic commission was emphasized. The mutual visits of delegations were highly appreciated.

During the telephone conversation, the issues arising from the joint declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and prime minister of Armenia on November 10 were discussed.

At the same time, the sides exchanged views on the measures being taken to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in both countries.

