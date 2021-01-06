Azerbaijan creating Center for Analysis and Coordination
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the decree on the creation of a legal entity of public law - "Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution" under the Ministry of Economy on Jan. 6.
