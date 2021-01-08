For the first time in history, Azerbaijani gas is already in Europe - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

For the first time in history, Azerbaijani gas is already in Europe, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said chairing a meeting in a video format on the country's results of 2020, Trend reports.

Having noted that on 31 December, we received another piece of good news, the head of state said that the Southern Gas Corridor has been fully commissioned. Its last segment, TAP, has been commissioned. For the first time in history, Azerbaijani gas is already in Europe. This is our historic achievement.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan ranks 28th out of 190 countries in the World Bank's Doing Business program, Azerbaijan is among the top 10 most reformist countries. The head of state also noted some parameters of Azerbaijan in the report of the Davos World Economic Forum.