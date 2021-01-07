Armenian officials like 30 years ago still create illusions for themselves - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

The attempt of the spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry to justify the illegal visits of Armenian officials to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the assertion that this does not contradict the obligations of the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 10, 2020, demonstrates that Armenian officials, unfortunately, like 30 years ago, still create illusions for themselves and do not draw conclusions from the new reality that exists in the region, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark in connection with the comment of the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports on Jan. 7.

"This means that the Armenian leadership is guided by the past, by narrow political interests, rather than by people living in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, peace and security, future coexistence in favorable conditions,” the spokesperson said. “The consequences of this policy for Armenia are obvious."