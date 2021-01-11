Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, Armenian PM make joint statement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a joint statement, Trend reports on Jan. 11.

"We, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan I. Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia N. Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation V. Putin declare the following:

1. The proposal of President of the Russian Federation V. Putin on the creation of a trilateral working group under the joint chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and Deputy Chairman of the government of the Russian Federation is supported to implement paragraph 9 of the declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 9, 2020, in terms of unblocking all economic relations and relations in the field of transport in the region.

2. The working group will hold the first meeting until January 30, 2021. As a result of the meeting, the working group will create a list of the main spheres of work arising from the implementation of paragraph 9 of the declaration, determining train and vehicle routes as priorities and also determine other spheres as agreed among the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and Russian Federation hereinafter referred to as the parties.

3. The co-chairs of the working group will approve the composition of the expert subgroups on these spheres among the officials of the competent structures, authorities, and organizations of the parties to implement the main activity. Expert subgroups within a month after the meeting of the working group will submit a list of projects by justifying the necessary resources and measures for their implementation and approval at the high level by the parties.

4. The working group will submit a list and a schedule for the implementation of measures for approval at the highest level by the parties till March 1, 2021. The measures envisage the restoration and construction of new transport infrastructure facilities necessary for the organization, implementation, and security of international transportation through the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as transportation by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, which requires crossing the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.