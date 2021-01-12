Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents updated list of servicemen who died as martyrs in Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks and date of birth of 2,841 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as martyrs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and were buried till January 11, as well as 64 servicemen considered as missing, Trend reports.

“The work is underway on searching and the identification of servicemen considered as missing,” the message said. “May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs! We bow our heads in front of our martyrs!

List of servicemen who died as martyrs in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.