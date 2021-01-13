Director-General of ICESCO presents keepsake to President Aliyev on occasion of Victory (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

The Director-General of ICESCO presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Victory, Trend reports.

On Jan. 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik.

President Ilham Aliyev, Director General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik and his delegation posed for photographs.

Then the Director-General of ICESCO presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Victory.

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik: This is a reflection of your victory. It says Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim [in the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful]. It also says here that we are celebrating the Victory, and these are the words of Allah to Prophet Muhammad.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much!

Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik: It is written here that this is for His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev. We are celebrating the Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh and this is our logo. Your Excellency, this sword is more than 100 years old.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much! The symbol of our Victory was an iron fist. Now we also have a sword. Thank you.