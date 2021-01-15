First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I am very happy to be in our liberated ancient city of Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on her visit to the liberated city of Shusha.
Trend presents the post.
“Dear brothers and sisters!
I am very happy to be in our native, ancient city of Shusha, which was liberated from occupation. It is with great pleasure that I share with you the footage of our visit to this beautiful land.
With reverence and love,
Your MEHRIBAN.”
