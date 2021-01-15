First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I am very happy to be in our liberated ancient city of Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on her visit to the liberated city of Shusha.

“Dear brothers and sisters!

I am very happy to be in our native, ancient city of Shusha, which was liberated from occupation. It is with great pleasure that I share with you the footage of our visit to this beautiful land.

With reverence and love,

Your MEHRIBAN.”