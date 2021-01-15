First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I am very happy to be in our liberated ancient city of Shusha

Politics 15 January 2021 17:02 (UTC+04:00)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I am very happy to be in our liberated ancient city of Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on her visit to the liberated city of Shusha.

Trend presents the post.

“Dear brothers and sisters!

I am very happy to be in our native, ancient city of Shusha, which was liberated from occupation. It is with great pleasure that I share with you the footage of our visit to this beautiful land.

With reverence and love,

Your MEHRIBAN.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
BMW aims to double fully-electric vehicle sales in 2021
BMW aims to double fully-electric vehicle sales in 2021
Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence - U.N
Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence - U.N
Indian Army Close To Signing Deal With Domestic Factory To Manufacture AK-203 Rifles
Indian Army Close To Signing Deal With Domestic Factory To Manufacture AK-203 Rifles
Loading Bars
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I am very happy to be in our liberated ancient city of Shusha Politics 17:02
Karabakh regional branch of Regional Development Public Association to operate in Shusha Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for development of military co-op Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan's 11M2020 expenses for importing EU goods up Business 16:53
BMW aims to double fully-electric vehicle sales in 2021 Europe 16:35
Embassy of India organizes online business meeting to promote Indian Basmati rice (PHOTO) Society 16:27
Askar Mamin reappointed Kazakhstan's prime minister Kazakhstan 16:23
Azerbaijani wagon washing station shows record performance following automation (PHOTO) Economy 16:22
Azerbaijan reveals number of vessels repaired at 'Bibiheybat' Shipyard in 2020 Transport 16:21
Schoolchildren gain their first achievement in 2021 with Azercell’s support Other News 16:10
Azerbaijan’s import of fruits, nuts down in 2020 Business 16:10
FAO supports Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region during COVID-19 pandemic Uzbekistan 16:07
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit building of executive power, house-museum of Bulbul in Shusha Politics 15:59
Kazakhstan decreases goods import from Austria amid COVID-19 Business 15:58
MP suggests Iran obtains its frozen assets in S.Korea via essential goods Business 15:55
CISCO increases number of services to be automated in Azerbaijan ICT 15:50
Ukraine excludes Azerbaijan from list of dangerous countries due to COVID-19 Society 15:47
Azerbaijani big bank’s capital up as of 2020 Finance 15:41
Passenger transport volumes plummet in Kazakhstan in 2020 Transport 15:32
WHO summarizes results of activities in Turkmenistan for 2020 Turkmenistan 15:31
Oil demand to to be over 100 million b/d again by late 2022 Oil&Gas 15:31
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 15:30
Fuel imports up in 2020 in Georgia Oil&Gas 15:29
Iran plans to raise mortgage rate Business 15:29
EU, UNDP aim to help Georgian Bioars company in installing solar panels Oil&Gas 15:28
UK economy pushed into reverse by November lockdown Europe 15:28
Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence - U.N Other News 15:25
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy to contribute to turning Karabakh into prosperous region Business 15:25
Azerbaijani FM meets with ICESCO Director General Politics 15:23
First quarter of 2021 to be characterized by downward tendencies in Georgia - Cushman & Wakefield Business 15:11
Kazakhstan launches manufacturing of fuel characterized by record low freezing point Oil&Gas 15:09
PASTPRESENTFUTURE solo-show of Azerbaijani Aida Mahmudova presented in New York (PHOTO) Society 15:07
Iran shares details on Chinese bitcoin farm in Kerman province Business 15:05
Azerbaijan reveals electricity production data for 2020 Oil&Gas 15:00
Azerbaijan raises electricity generation at thermal power plants in 2020 Oil&Gas 14:59
Azerbaijani leading bank’s total assets up Finance 14:58
Iran's power plants have sustainable condition for power generation Business 14:53
Iraq seeks Iran's investments in car manufacturing sector - Chamber of Commerce Transport 14:49
Energy price inflation to see sharp rise in H12021 Oil&Gas 14:48
Azerbaijani manat significantly undervalued against US dollar, study finds Economy 14:42
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 14:41
Demand for foreign currency from individuals in Uzbekistan rises in 2020 Finance 14:29
Azerbaijan reveals data on sales through Azexport portal Business 14:10
Turkmen greenhouse complex names volumes of tomato production Business 14:10
Belarus issues 2020 data on oil import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:10
State Fire Service of Azerbaijani MES starts work in Khanlyg village of Gubadli district Society 14:09
Azerbaijan preparing to build memorial complex, museum devoted to Second Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:08
Georgia leads in contactless payments penetration - MasterCard Business 14:08
Turkmenistan to start producing finely ground sulfur Business 14:00
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of short-term notes of CBA Finance 13:56
Number of newly created enterprises down in Uzbekistan Business 13:42
Azerbaijan gains more revenues from ferrous metal exports in 11M2020 Business 13:42
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Boyuk Marjanli village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:33
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev forming new economic map of region Politics 13:29
Azerbaijan's medical authority talks effectiveness of Sinovac vaccine Society 13:18
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Jydyr Duzu (PHOTO) Politics 13:04
EDB announces investment portfolio figures for 2020 Business 12:58
FMs of Russia and Iran to discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:52
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit mosque in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 12:52
Monuments of famous Azerbaijani personalities restored in Shusha (PHOTOS) Politics 12:49
ADB appoints new head for Central and West Asia Regional Dept Politics 12:42
President Ilham Aliyev raises Azerbaijani flag in Shusha (PHOTOS) Politics 12:35
Kazakhstan's Kazpost opens tender on services for vehicles repair Tenders 12:33
Volume of cotton yarn manufactured by Turkmen factory revealed Business 12:32
Georgian telecommunications industry becomes more attractive to global investors Oil&Gas 12:28
Uzbek-Chinese JV Asia Trans Gas opens tender for maintenance and repair of gas generators Tenders 12:28
President Aliyev lays foundation stone for Fuzuli-Shusha highway, Fuzuli airport, visits Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 12:27
New bus stations being built in number of Turkmenistan’s regions Transport 12:17
Uzbekistan’s exporters to receive pre-export financing Uzbekistan 12:06
Georgia reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases for Jan.15 Georgia 12:06
Oil exports via Barents Sea in LUKOIL system plunge Oil&Gas 12:00
Anglo Asian Mining reduces gold production in Azerbaijan Business 11:49
Indian Army Close To Signing Deal With Domestic Factory To Manufacture AK-203 Rifles Other News 11:46
India, US have common interest in promoting security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific: MEA Other News 11:45
DEFSCOPE Connects Youth to the World: 10 winners! Other News 11:42
Azerbaijani First VP shares another Instagram post on trip to liberated lands (VIDEO) Politics 11:40
Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova aim to make Eastern Partnership more effective Georgia 11:39
PM Modi to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 Other News 11:38
Azerbaijan's CAERC talks on activities of Economic Laboratory Analysis in 2020 Finance 11:37
2021 will be historic for India-Bangladesh bilateral ties, says MEA Other News 11:35
Payment terminals in Azerbaijan being optimized for new banknotes ICT 11:34
Kazakhstan's 2020 oil&gas, petrochemistry output volume revealed Oil&Gas 11:34
Turkey, UAE to build car factories in Uzbekistan’s Namangan region Transport 11:33
Demand for OPEC crude in first two quarters of 2021 revised up Oil&Gas 11:33
Uzbekistan, EAEU to present draft joint memorandum for discussion Uzbekistan 11:33
Former IDPs from Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin district eye to soon return Society 11:15
Unblocking of transport routes in S.Caucasus to become another motive for mutual investments - analyst Transport 11:13
Medical masks from Azerbaijan gets European ITC quality certificate Other News 11:00
Turkmengas opens tender for workshop construction Tenders 10:58
TAP may investigate capacity expansion beyond 20 bcm/a in case of firm demand Oil&Gas 10:50
Trans Adriatic Pipeline's actual cost disclosed Oil&Gas 10:48
TAP to conduct market tests at least every two years – managing director Oil&Gas 10:43
Operations on Tengiz Future Growth Project continue despite jump in COVID-19 cases Oil&Gas 10:43
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to decrease Finance 10:42
Kazakhstan reveals 11M2020 data on meat production Kazakhstan 10:34
Another decree for oil, gas industry dev’t signed in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 10:26
Latvia interested in deepening co-op with Uzbekistan in clean technology Uzbekistan 10:25
OPEC oil earnings to decline to lowest level in 18 years Oil&Gas 10:21
Azerbaijan talks condition of water canals branching out from Sugovushan reservoir Society 10:20
Oil slips as Chinese lockdowns, U.S. unemployment data temper gains Oil&Gas 10:12
All news