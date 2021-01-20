Aide to Azerbaijani president shares post on Twitter on anniversary of 20 January tragedy (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, shared a publication on Twitter on the anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, Trend reports.

"After the war, under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander, President Ilham Aliyev, with renewed enthusiasm and a sense of pride, we honor the memory of the tragedy of January 20 and all our martyrs. The souls of our martyrs rejoiced. May Allah rest their souls!" said the publication.