Azerbaijan benefited from cooperation with Turkey in Patriotic War - President's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan witnessed the successful result of the military-technical cooperation with Turkey and the effectiveness of the Bayraktar UAVs used by the Azerbaijani side in battles during the 44-day Patriotic War, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark during the webinar on ‘Upcoming 10 Years of Azerbaijani-Turkish Relations’ topic, Trend reports on Jan.27.

According to him, the successful result of the cooperation and effectiveness of the UAVs are based on great scientific potential.

Close cooperation has been established between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the scientific field.

"Our main goal for the coming period is to strengthen this cooperation," noted the president’s assistant.

He stressed that this cooperation strengthens peace in the region, is not directed against anyone, and any party in the region can benefit from it.

"If Armenia abandons its occupation policy, it will be able to take advantage of regional cooperation, and new opportunities may also open up for it," added Hajiyev.

The 44-day war had lasted from late Sept. through early Nov.2020 and ended with the liberation of the Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani territories.