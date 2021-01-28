Germany will continue its close regional cooperation with Azerbaijan - Federal Foreign Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.28

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Germany will continue its close regional cooperation and its bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, an official source in Germany’s Federal Foreign Office told Trend.

“With regard to reconstruction in the conflict-torn territories in and surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, it is a priority to find a long-term, peaceful and mutually-agreed solution to the conflict. Towards this end, Germany continues to support the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co-Chairs and counts on the constructive cooperation of both conflict parties.

It is also crucially important to ensure that all people living in the conflict region can return in a timely and safe manner. Germany supports the ICRC and thus contributes to the humanitarian relief efforts in the region,” said the source.

