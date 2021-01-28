Azerbaijan prioritizes support for Karabakh war veterans, martyr families - Azernews newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

On January 27, 2021, the Azerbaijani Azernews newspaper published an article about state care shown to the veterans of the Karabakh war and the families of martyrs, Trend reports.

After the victory in the Second Karabakh War, state care and support for the families of martyrs and wounded in battles with the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the priority tasks of Azerbaijan.

The article provides extensive information on the steps taken by the state in this direction.

The publication tells about the measures taken by the state to improve the social well-being and living conditions of the families of military personnel who played an irreplaceable role and gave their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

The order of President Ilham Aliyev of January 25, as well as the order on the provision of housing provided for refugees and internally displaced persons, families of martyrs and wounded military personnel, the constant provision of housing and cars to persons of this category, the provision of various social payments and benefits, creation by the state ‘YASHAT’ Foundation, show how this area is a priority for the Azerbaijani state and its leadership.