Preparations for construction of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli International Airport underway

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Construction work on the project ‘Construction of the International Airport’ will be carried out on the territory of the liberated Fuzuli district on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, correspondent of Trend reports on Feb.1 from Fuzuli.

The project envisions the construction of the terminal building, runway 3000x45 meters, apron, guideway, runway light signaling systems, transformer substations, and auxiliary buildings.

Currently, measures are being taken to demine 100,000 square meters of the territory allotted for the airport.

For this purpose, foreign specialists have been involved.

In order to speed up the demining operations, AARDVARK equipment (produced in the UK) was delivered to the territory.

Excavation work has now begun in the cleared areas to prepare the foundation of the runway.

The district had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).