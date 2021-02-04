Azerbaijan started this restoration work on its own, we started it without waiting for help from anyone - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

All our infrastructure and buildings have been destroyed. Therefore, everyone must understand the scale of this work, and Azerbaijan has started this restoration work on its own. We started it without waiting for help from anyone, and everything is going according to plan. Therefore, you must work closely with the Ministry of Defense, schedule the work to be done together with them, which areas need to be cleared first. In other words, there is a methodology, there is an international methodology, there are satellite images, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Vugar Suleymanov due to his appointment as Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“As you know, Armenia has not provided us with maps of the mined areas, so satellite imagery can play an important role here. At the same time, I think we need to involve private companies in this work. I have already given instructions and negotiations are currently underway with foreign companies. I think that involving them will be an important step to facilitate our work. I also believe that local companies could be established in parallel with that. Because we have never had such an experience. But given the volume of work, I think that private companies can be created, the Azerbaijani business community can have a say here, and thus we can do it in a shorter time. Of course, these private companies must be provided with appropriate equipment. At the same time, the Mine Action Agency must issue certificates to them and they must undergo accreditation. Joint ventures with foreign companies can also be established,” the head of state said.