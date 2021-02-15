Aardvark Group taking part in mine clearance in Azerbaijani liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Aardvark Group is taking part in the mine clearance in territories of Azerbaijan that it liberated from the Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh war, Trend reports citing the group's statement.

The group said that in December 2020, preparations were made for the construction of a new international airport, replacement highway and other key infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district.

“Following decades of conflict, the region is heavily contaminated with explosive remnants of war, requiring the services of a humanitarian de-mining company to clear the area prior to any civil engineering operations,” the company said.

A detailed survey and assessment of the scale and nature of the contamination was undertaken to provide guidance in the selection of the most appropriate equipment to meet this complex challenge.

Despite numerous logistical challenges, exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, the Aardvark team worked around the clock to meet the 14-day delivery deadline in Fuzuli.

“This outstanding feat could not have been achieved without the expert support and commitment from the UK Defence and Security Exports team and the Export Control Joint Unit at the Department for international Trade, the UK's overseas representatives in both Germany and Baku and last but not least, the Azerbaijani Government - who embraced British support for the humanitarian efforts in their country,” the report said.

The importance of the project was reflected by James Sharp, UK’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan who noted that the increasing number of deaths and injuries liberated territories as a result of mines and explosives is a tragedy.

To support this critical project Aardvark has deployed a senior technician instructor with the equipment ensuring the local mine clearance personnel are fully trained and certified in the operation and maintenance of the AMCS.

David St John-Claire, the CEO of the Aardvark Group said that the de-mining project will ensure that the safe construction of the new Fuzuli International Airport.