Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics 19 February 2021 18:10 (UTC+04:00)
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, live-fire training exercises with the military personnel of the mortar batteries that are conducted in training centers and at firing ranges continue in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb. 19 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The servicemen are fulfilling the standards for deploying and taking firing positions on the terrain, detecting targets, adjusting fire, as well as for a quick change of firing positions.

Servicemen are also fulfilling tasks of destroying targets located at different distances using mortars.

Training exercises continue.

Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia cuts gas imports from Azerbaijan
Georgia cuts gas imports from Azerbaijan
Cost of electricity exported by Azerbaijan to Georgia increases
Cost of electricity exported by Azerbaijan to Georgia increases
Southern Gas Corridor represents reliable contributor to Slovak energy security
Southern Gas Corridor represents reliable contributor to Slovak energy security
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia increases import of cement from Azerbaijan Business 18:31
Uzbek currency rates for February 22 Finance 18:16
Georgia cuts gas imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 18:15
Exports of cigarettes from Georgia to Azerbaijan up Business 18:14
Cost of electricity exported by Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Oil&Gas 18:13
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:10
Mine clearing operations continue in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 18:06
Kazakhstan decides to terminate 'KazSat-2R' satellite project Business 17:52
Azerbaijan seeking to sustainably increase grain yields - expert Business 17:52
EU moves to allow continued data flows to Britain after Brexit Europe 17:44
Olive harvest in Georgia increases Business 17:38
Turkish companies working on creation of infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Minister of Economy Business 17:37
Qatar Airways to operate one flight per day from Tbilisi to Doha Transport 17:29
Azerbaijani delegation visits TANAP office in Ankara (PHOTO) Economy 17:27
This year's first block train from China passed through Azerbaijan Transport 17:25
Geostat reveals rate of Producer Price Index in Georgia Business 17:23
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 17:04
Turkmenistan's Altyn Kanun signs co-op agreement with Andersen Global Business 17:02
Uzbekistan boosts export of wood Uzbekistan 17:01
Import Price Index in Georgia up Business 16:59
Turkmenistan, Russia preparing to sign number of new agreements Business 16:59
Slovakia working to identify business areas to boost bilateral trade with Azerbaijan Business 16:51
Slovakia eyes 'smart' cities, infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan´s liberated lands Business 16:50
Slovakia working intensively to finalize three economic agreements with Azerbaijan Business 16:47
Southern Gas Corridor represents reliable contributor to Slovak energy security Oil&Gas 16:47
Azerbaijan attracting more Turkish investors to set up technoparks in Karabakh ICT 16:43
Funding for socially oriented expenditures up in Azerbaijan Finance 16:38
Azerbaijani CBA discloses balance of funds attracted via deposit auctions in 2020 Finance 16:36
Kazakhstan reports decrease in imports from Finland amid COVID-19 Business 16:31
Azerbaijan publishes Jan. 2021 data on production of gold, silver Business 16:22
Azerbaijani banks see decrease in foreign currency transactions Finance 16:13
Uzbekneftegaz connects Arslan and Kuyi Surgil fields to gas treatment unit Oil&Gas 16:07
Most investments in Azerbaijan's 2020 economy fell on internal resources - CBA Finance 16:05
Iran opens largest export terminal for agricultural products in Mazandaran Province Business 16:04
Azerbaijan's ASCO unveils industrial and household waste volumes for 2020 Economy 15:56
Italian company to export Uzbek leather products to all European countries Business 15:49
Development of competitive agricultural sector in Azerbaijan to benefit agribusiness - WB Finance 15:48
Positive dynamics in Russian-Turkmenistan trade continued in 2020 Business 15:48
Iran talks implementation of IAEA Additional Protocol Nuclear Program 15:47
Uber says UK court decision on worker rights does not apply to all Europe 15:40
Turkey discloses info on ships received at Ambarli port during Jan. 021 Turkey 15:37
Turkey to establish Meteorological Association of Turkic World Politics 15:37
3rd Early Career Researcher’s Training School on “Human security in a globalizing world” (PHOTO) Society 15:30
Georgia sees increase in unemployment rate Business 15:26
Azerbaijan sees consumer spending decrease Finance 15:10
Azerbaijan confirms 201 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:08
Turkey delighted for liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh region after 30 year-occupation – President Erdogan Politics 15:07
Swiss financial channel for interaction with Iran expected to improve Business 15:01
Georgia reveals volume of domestic exports Business 14:55
Uber drivers entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules Europe 14:44
Japan cuts economic outlook in Feb for first time in 10 months Other News 14:43
Agricultural production value in Azerbaijan up from early 2021 Business 14:42
Sowing of grain begins in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil - Trend TV Society 14:36
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for repair work Tenders 14:34
Uzbekistan to use artificial intelligence in electronic government services ICT 14:27
Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group expressed condolences on 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 14:26
Azerbaijani servicemen return after participating in exercises in Turkey’s Kars (PHOTO) Politics 14:25
Azerbaijan, Turkey expanding co-op in space sector (PHOTO) ICT 14:19
Precious metals prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 14:12
Uzbekistan announces launch of local Nike, Adidas sneaker production Uzbekistan 14:11
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for construction of buildings Tenders 14:08
Uzbekistan improves indicators for fixed broadband and mobile internet ICT 13:42
Azerbaijan thanks Indonesia for position related to Khojaly genocide Politics 13:38
Number of Turkey-registered Azerbaijani companies doubles Turkey 13:36
Sargsyan's statements clearly demonstrate his terrorist nature - Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO) Politics 13:27
Uzbekneftegaz sets up pipeline at Shurtan field to transport gas Oil&Gas 13:24
Uzbekneftegaz notes progress of pre-commissioning work at 'Uzbekistan GTL' plant Oil&Gas 13:19
Turkey reveals Jan. 2021 volume of oil products shipped through ports Turkey 13:12
Georgia sharply increases oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:11
Azerbaijan sees decrease in diesel fuel production Oil&Gas 13:11
Azerbaijan reduces car imports from Georgia Business 13:10
Turkish company to build largest grain elevator in Turkmenistan Construction 13:10
Maersk Drilling expects capex to drop in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:09
Azercell’s audiobook project presents our national epic treasure “Koroglu”! Society 13:07
Turkey names number of ships received at Aliaga port since early 2021 Turkey 12:53
Prices on Azerbaijani oil disclosed Finance 12:53
Horadiz-Aghbend railway track being restored - Trend TV Politics 12:52
Azerbaijani Culture Ministry begins monitoring monuments in liberated lands Azerbaijan 12:41
Kazakhstan’s Volkovgeology JSC exploring venture opens tender to buy laboratory accessories Tenders 12:41
New realities open big opportunities for Azerbaijani, Turkish entrepreneurs - Minister Business 12:40
Georgia sees decrease in external merchandise trade Business 12:31
Remittances to Georgia begin to recover - ISET-PI Business 12:31
Georgia reports 388 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:30
Petroleum and petroleum oils top Georgian imports Oil&Gas 12:21
Moldova restores postal communication with Turkmenistan Business 12:21
Reduction in re-export of vehicles among main reasons for Georgian export decline Business 12:20
Oil drops as investors gauge big chill impact on U.S. refineries, OPEC+ output rise Oil&Gas 12:15
UK’s JCB Sales Limited interested in supply of special machinery, equipment for Turkmenistan Business 12:15
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan talk implementation of infrastructure, transport, communication projects Transport 12:11
Uzbekistan reveals investment projects in small industrial zone of Namangan region Business 12:10
Mine explosion kills Azerbaijani civilian in Tartar district's liberated village Society 12:01
Kazakhstan's export entering market of Russian Bashkortostan Business 11:49
MOL Group’s capex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block for FY 2020 Oil&Gas 11:48
Kazakhstan reports country-wide decrease in cargo transport volume Transport 11:48
Baku Higher Oil School launches Orientation Program for first-year students (PHOTO) Society 11:47
UK retail sales slump in January lockdown Europe 11:46
Singapore-India Ties Can Expand Through People To People Engagement: Piyush Goyal Other News 11:46
Japan moving forward in tandem with GoI to strengthen India’s manufacturing sector: Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki Other News 11:44
Biden Calls Indian PM, Both Reiterate Commitment To Strategic India-US Ties Other News 11:42
Five Indian-origin personalities in TIME's 100 emerging leaders list Other News 11:41
All news