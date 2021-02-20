Azerbaijan publishes list of documents signed with Turkey on Feb. 19

Politics 20 February 2021 22:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan publishes list of documents signed with Turkey on Feb. 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has published a list of documents signed on February 19 in Ankara within the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The documents are listed below:

- Protocol on cooperation in the field of vocational education between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of halal products accreditation;

- Protocol on cooperation between the Turkish Accreditation Agency (TURKAK) and the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center (AzAK);

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the direction of research and development activities in the field of transport and scientific technology.

The protocol of the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey and the Action Plan for Azerbaijani-Turkish Economic Cooperation were signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Following the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Vice President Fuat Oktay made press statements.

The implementation of the decisions made during the 8th meeting was assessed positively.

The main goal is the implementation of the task set by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey to increase trade turnover to $15 billion by 2023.

Ways to intensify trade and economic ties in subsequent years were also discussed at the meeting.

