Azerbaijan shares Tarnaut village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared video footage of Aghdam district’s Tarnaut village liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Feb.26 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
