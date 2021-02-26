Azerbaijani, Ukrainian companies work to implement &quot;smart&quot; systems project
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian companies work to implement "smart" systems project
Introduction of smart projects stimulates development of IoT technologies in Azerbaijan
Introduction of smart projects stimulates development of IoT technologies in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan may use LIDAR technology in liberated lands - Innovation Agency
Azerbaijan may use LIDAR technology in liberated lands - Innovation Agency
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Oil prices drop amid U.S. dollar strength, expectations for supply gains Oil&Gas 12:17
Kazakhstan boosts imports of France-made goods in 2020 Business 12:13
Kazakhstan’s largest gas supplying company opens tender to buy UPS Tenders 12:13
Uzbekistan, US irrigation company talk implementation of smart farming project Uzbekistan 12:13
Georgian economy shrinks in January 2021 Business 12:13
Armenia continues hostile rhetoric despite new reality in region - Azerbaijani FM Politics 12:07
Japan to end state of emergency for six prefectures this month Other News 11:57
Azerbaijan shares Tarnaut village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:50
Global natural gas demand to grow by 50% till 2050 Oil&Gas 11:46
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Tragedies like Khojaly genocide cannot be forgotten Politics 11:40
Regional gas markets to become strongly integrated post-2035 Oil&Gas 11:36
UK House of Representatives posts statement on Khojaly genocide Politics 11:35
Azerbaijan to hold minute of silence to honor Khojaly genocide victims Politics 11:35
International organizations should fairly assess Khojaly events - Azerbaijani FM Politics 11:33
Oil prices to follow long-term trend of $60/bbl beyond 2025 Oil&Gas 11:29
India expected to harvest record wheat, rice crops this year Other News 11:25
Ghana first to get Indian-produced vaccines from Covax initiative Other News 11:19
India's Proposal At WTO For TRIPS Waiver Gets Support From 57 Nations, Says Piyush Goyal Other News 11:16
India hailed globally for providing COVID-19 vaccination assistance Other News 11:16
Argentina set to receive first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine from India Other News 11:15
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy power cables via tender Tenders 11:09
Azerbaijani-Turkish relationship has now reached its highest level - President Aliyev Politics 11:02
Azerbaijan commemorating Khojaly tragedy as victor - ADA University's rector (PHOTO) Politics 10:58
President Aliyev gives press conference for local and foreign media representatives - LIVE Politics 10:56
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Khojaly genocide memorial (PHOTO) Politics 10:45
President Aliyev congratulates Turkish counterpart Politics 10:42
We demand justice for innocent victims of Khojaly genocide - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 10:41
WB, IFC embarking on two technical assistance projects in Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:34
“Khojaly” composition by Kamancha Virtuoso Imamyar Hasanov premieres in California Politics 10:32
Ukrainian expert talks need of punishing perpetrators of crimes in Azerbaijan's Khojaly Politics 10:29
Uzbekistan takes measures to develop market mechanisms in electric power industry Oil&Gas 10:28
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 26 Uzbekistan 10:27
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on Khojaly genocide's 29th anniversary Politics 10:26
Israel-Azerbaijan association sends letter to int'l organizations due to 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 10:24
WB ready to explore new engagements in Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:17
Perpetrators of Khojaly tragedy must be punished - Italian journalist Politics 10:01
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector up Finance 09:48
Georgia’s economy expected to shrink Business 09:47
National Bank reveals volume of money deposited in Georgian banks Finance 09:44
Export of Georgian honey to EU markets increases Business 09:44
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian companies work to implement "smart" systems project ICT 09:40
Turkey plans to vaccinate around 50 million for COVID-19 by May Turkey 08:50
Medical personnel in east Iran receiving injection Society 08:27
Number of fresh COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan, total at 211,212 Kazakhstan 08:01
Experts make forecasts for Georgia's post-COVID tourism industry recovery Tourism 07:10
EU summit decides to maintain strict restrictions in Europe, including on travel Europe 06:15
Turkey’s innovative vaccine against COVID-19 nears human trials Turkey 05:21
Introduction of smart projects stimulates development of IoT technologies in Azerbaijan ICT 05:10
Azerbaijan may use LIDAR technology in liberated lands - Innovation Agency ICT 04:32
Azerbaijan expecting growth in number of grocery outlets Business 04:29
Azerbaijan’s oil supplies to Croatia up in 2020 Oil&Gas 04:29
Georgia reveals TOP-5 banks with highest value of residential houses Finance 04:28
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 421,000 in past day, WHO reports World 02:30
Canada to join U.S. mission to moon Other News 00:42
29 years later: Azerbaijan marks tragic date of Khojaly genocide Politics 00:01
ByteDance agrees to $92 million privacy settlement with U.S. TikTok users Other News 25 February 23:37
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 2.5 mln - Johns Hopkins University World 25 February 22:43
Georgia approves draft agreement with largest oil company in Eastern Europe Oil&Gas 25 February 21:50
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Belarus year-on-year Business 25 February 21:49
UAE resumes issuing travel visa for Iranians Iran 25 February 21:36
Azerbaijan intends to invest billions of dollars in restoration of liberated territories - Azerbaijani MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 February 21:30
Head of parliamentary committee talks agricultural activity in liberated Azerbaijani lands Economy 25 February 21:02
AZAL to start to make special flights from Baku to Kyiv Transport 25 February 20:56
OSCE PA Vice-President names Azerbaijan's challenges in post-Karabakh conflict period Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 February 20:55
Khojaly genocide - criminal act committed against mankind, against humanity, MP says Politics 25 February 20:17
Azerbaijani FM, Israeli ambassador discuss prospects for development of bilateral co-op (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 19:47
Russian journalists horrified by Azerbaijani Aghdam city's destruction Politics 25 February 19:41
Netherlands Trading House may open in Azerbaijan Business 25 February 19:20
Supplies of 'Iskander' missiles to Armenia must be stopped – Russian expert Commentary 25 February 19:03
Baku hosts meeting with Pakistani military delegation Politics 25 February 18:57
Pakistani FWO talks interest to co-op with Azerbaijan in infrastructure projects Business 25 February 18:35
Azerbaijani president receives Signify representatives via video format (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 18:31
OSCE MG should support post-conflict rehabilitation of Azerbaijani territories - OSCE PA VP Politics 25 February 18:27
Chairperson-in-Office of OSCE looks to visit Azerbaijan Politics 25 February 18:25
Italy's share in Azerbaijani oil export in 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 25 February 18:02
Azerbaijani satellites to provide HD broadcasting to West Africa region ICT 25 February 18:02
Hungary-Azerbaijan cooperation on ACG, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline can expand to new areas Oil&Gas 25 February 18:00
Khazar Consortium opens again tender for service maintenance in Turkmenistan Tenders 25 February 17:56
Conversations ongoing on potential projects between Turkmenistan, UK Business 25 February 17:40
Uzbekistan’s fiscal policy to continue supporting economic recovery - Fitch Ratings Uzbekistan 25 February 17:32
Payment card turnover in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 25 February 17:29
Azerbaijan’s crude oil export to China up Oil&Gas 25 February 17:25
Hungary eyes including Azerbaijani gas in country’s future energy mix Oil&Gas 25 February 17:24
Azerbaijani market of great interest to Russian Perm region's business circles Business 25 February 17:23
Azerbaijan reports 142 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 25 February 17:18
Azerbaijan discloses volume of foreign trade operations with Russia in Jan. 2021 Business 25 February 17:18
Azerbaijan to use new 'cloud' technologies in audit during 2021 - Chamber of Auditors Business 25 February 17:18
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks down Finance 25 February 17:12
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 25 February 17:10
OSCE ready to deploy mediation missions for sustained peace in Azerbaijani liberated territories - president Politics 25 February 17:08
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of gas leakage detection services Tenders 25 February 17:08
Fitch projects share of state-owned banks in Uzbekistan to reduce Finance 25 February 16:59
"Sign of Khojaly" film demonstrated within "Justice for Khojaly" campaign (VIDEO) Politics 25 February 16:58
OIC SecGen pays tribute to those who lost their lives in Khojaly genocide Politics 25 February 16:57
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to deepen economic co-op with Hungary Business 25 February 16:56
Moderna sees $18.4 billion in sales from COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 US 25 February 16:50
Swiss agriculture technologies to be introduced in Kazakhstan's Almaty Business 25 February 16:48
Tesla short-sellers sitting on $3.5 billion weekly profits Finance 25 February 16:47
Azerbaijani FM receives Pakistani FWO's Director General (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 16:28
Resident of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district injured as result of mine explosion Politics 25 February 16:26
All news