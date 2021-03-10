Azerbaijani FM receives Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on March 10, the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

The face-to-face meeting, started by the ministers was then continued with the participation of delegations.

Warmly welcoming his Hungarian counterpart, the Azerbaijani FM noted with satisfaction the development of bilateral relations based on ancient historical ties between the two peoples, in the spirit of friendship, cooperation, and strategic partnership.

Bayramov noted the successful implementation of the existing political dialogue between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani FM stressed that Hungary's support for Azerbaijan's position based on international law and justice, especially during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, is highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani side.

In turn, the Hungarian minister said that the existing strategic relations between the two countries are manifested not in words, but in deeds, and stressed the importance of the practical results of this cooperation.

Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary supports the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

The Azerbaijani FM informed his counterpart in detail about the current situation in the region, the possibility of normalizing relations based on the implementation of trilateral statements, strict adherence to the principles of international law, and new opportunities for cooperation.

Bayramov noted that the region has entered the stage of post-conflict reconstruction and construction, stressing that friendly countries and partner countries can take part in this process, as the president of Azerbaijan stated.

In this context, Bayramov noted with satisfaction the interest of the Hungarian side in the process of reconstruction and construction in the territories affected by the conflict, including the decision of the Hungarian EXIM Bank to provide its companies with a loan of $100 million for this work, and highly appreciated the offer of the Hungarian government to make a donation towards the demining work in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

The ministers exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the energy, agricultural, transport, and humanitarian spheres, discussed issues of interaction and mutual support within the framework of international organizations.

Following the meeting, the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA) and the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training, exchange of information, and documentation.