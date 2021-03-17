Media representatives make trip to Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli, Khojavend districts (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.17
Trend:
A trip was organized for media representatives to Azerbaijan’s liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories on March 17, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.
As reported, the journalists got acquainted with the work carried out to build the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on March 15, 2021.
The territories, including the Fuzuli district and Khojavend district’s Hadrut settlement, had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).
