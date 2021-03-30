Azerbaijani citizens to soon be able to enter Turkey without visa - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30

Protocol No.1 signed on December 10, 2020, in Baku between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on amending the agreement of February 25, 2020, on mutual visa exemption between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey, will enter into force on April 1, 2021, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

From April 1, citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to enter Turkey without a visa using diplomatic, service, and civil passports, as well as biometric identity cards.