Azerbaijani FM talks importance of joint fight against terrorism, separatism (UPDATE)

Politics 30 March 2021 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 12:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30

Trend:

Continuation of joint efforts in the fight against terrorism and separatism is extremely important, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Chief Jeyhun Bayramov said during the 9th ministerial conference ‘Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process’ held in Tajikistan during his visit to the country, Trend reports on Mar.30.

According to Bayramov, the conference provides a good opportunity to assess the important work carried out in the framework of the Istanbul Process and to identify further directions for common efforts to address the serious problems faced by Afghanistan and the entire region of the ‘Heart of Asia’.

He stressed the importance of the event in terms of the commitments of all the participating countries, as well as the supporter states and international organizations, to achieve the common goal of ensuring the security and prosperity of Afghanistan.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is committed to supporting stability and development in Afghanistan through bilateral efforts and active participation in multilateral platforms.

“Azerbaijan is closely monitoring the internal peace processes in Afghanistan and hopes that sustainable peace and security will be restored in the country based on respect for its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,” Bayramov pointed out.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran to create artificial island in Caspian Sea
Iran to create artificial island in Caspian Sea
Number of construction enterprises in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent increases
Number of construction enterprises in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent increases
Uzbekistan estimates construction of Tashkent-Andijan toll highway
Uzbekistan estimates construction of Tashkent-Andijan toll highway
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen state commodity exchange for March 2021 Business 13:44
Enterprise for champignon production to open in Turkmenistan’s Akhal region Business 13:43
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 30 Society 13:41
Iran discloses amount of savings thanks to domestic production Business 13:34
Iran unveils electricity generation data of Ramin TPP Oil&Gas 13:31
Azerbaijan's major aluminum producer talks plans for 2021 Business 13:30
Russia's LUKOIL appoints envoy to Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 13:14
Azerbaijan discloses number of vaccinated citizens Society 13:11
Bulk of Azerbaijani banks' liabilities falls on deposits in late Feb.2021 Finance 13:07
Azerbaijan issues 2M2021 data on oil export to UK Oil&Gas 12:39
Regional projects initiated by Azerbaijan - qualitatively new achievement - FM Politics 12:32
Azerbaijani FM talks importance of joint fight against terrorism, separatism Politics 12:27
Azerbaijan aims to boost exports of high-tech products ICT 12:20
Iran sees increase in licensing for industrial enterprises Bushehr Province Business 12:19
Positive balance of current transfers reduces account deficit in Georgia - NBG Finance 12:19
Swiss investors eye Kazakhstan's special economic zones for future co-op Business 12:14
SOCAR among TOP-10 LPG importers to Ukraine Oil&Gas 12:08
Value of Azerbaijan's 2M2021 oil export to Israel revealed Oil&Gas 12:08
National Bank of Georgia discusses impact of trade of goods and services on current account Finance 12:05
Uzbekistan, Hungary sign agreements on implementation of trade, investment projects Uzbekistan 12:02
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of total assets of local banks Finance 12:02
Kazakhstan discloses target area for planting crops in 2021 Business 12:02
Turkmen company to launch production of new type of oil filter Oil&Gas 11:59
Talks underway on granting Uzbekistan status of beneficiary country of GSP+ Uzbekistan 11:57
EU fines Moody's for failing to disclose conflicts of interests Europe 11:55
Georgia reports 673 new cases of coronavirus for March 30 Georgia 11:53
Iran to create artificial island in Caspian Sea Construction 11:49
Georgian Central Bank shares data on external debt in banking sector Business 11:46
Kazakhstan sees increase in trade with Vietnam despite global pandemic Business 11:44
Azerbaijan discloses oil prices Finance 11:41
Kazakhstan works out plan to make country's north into trade and logistics hub - Minister Business 11:33
Iran’s ICOFC begins oil extraction from new well in Saadatabad oil field Oil&Gas 11:31
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Brazil amid COVID-19 Business 11:31
Georgia sees increase in gross external debt Finance 11:15
Azerbaijani expert predicts stable discount rate's positive impact on local capital market Finance 11:12
About half of export volume of Russia’s Dagestan enterprises accounted for Azerbaijan in 2020 Business 11:11
Apple supplier Foxconn's fourth-quarter profit slips, lags view Other News 11:05
UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries Europe 10:59
Uzbekistan approves procedure for customs clearance of goods Uzbekistan 10:59
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spares Tenders 10:55
Uzbek agro-industrial agency opens tender for well construction Tenders 10:52
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan down Finance 10:50
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of another DOST Center in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:50
Baker Hughes ready to help Azerbaijan make energy more efficient Oil&Gas 10:43
Baker Hughes supports Shah Deniz, ACG through various systems Oil&Gas 10:43
Turkmenistan plans to create new passenger transport enterprise Transport 10:29
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 30 Uzbekistan 10:20
Iran expects to reorganize economy in five years - Speaker Business 10:19
Iran resumes operations of industrial enterprises in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 10:19
BP says Shafag-Asiman well suspended to evaluate its results Oil&Gas 10:19
Vier Gas Transport awarded contract for IGB Oil&Gas 10:17
Kazakhstan finances spring fieldwork Kazakhstan 10:17
Azerbaijani citizens to soon be able to enter Turkey without visa - MFA Politics 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Mar.30 Finance 10:12
Iranian currency rates for March 30 Finance 10:10
How TAP affected Albania’s FDI in 2020? Oil&Gas 09:53
Meeting held between Azerbaijani, Kazakh FMs Politics 09:53
Iran's National Security Commission and Foreign Policy discusses cooperation accord with China Business 09:44
Russia has excellent trusting relations with Azerbaijan - Spokesman for Russian President Politics 09:34
Azerbaijani FM meets with Iranian counterpart Politics 09:32
Azerbaijani FM meets with СEO of CICA Secretariat in Tajikistan (PHOTO) Politics 09:32
Oil prices slip as focus switches from Suez Canal blockage to OPEC+ supply policy Oil&Gas 09:13
Azerbaijan's banking sector ends period from Jan. through Feb. 2021 with profit Finance 09:07
Increase in electric vehicles purchases in Georgia supported by several factors - Galt & Taggart Oil&Gas 09:07
6 killed in house fire in southern Vietnam Other News 08:55
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 518,000 in past day World 08:15
Iran to establish joint transport firms with foreign countries Iran 07:52
Kazakhstan confirms 1,445 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Kazakhstan 07:44
Georgia to secure Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine soon Georgia 07:31
Value of Turkish cars imported by China surges Turkey 07:30
113 vessels expected to transit Suez Canal by early Tuesday morning, authorities say World 07:03
5.4-magnitude quake hits Beaufort Sea World 06:08
Georgia’s excise tax structure stimulates imports of eco-friendly cars Business 05:10
At least 1 dead after gas blast hits Russian residential building Russia 03:32
Qatar reports 690 new COVID-19 cases, 178,464 in total Arab World 02:04
Spain extends restrictions on travel from outside EU, Schengen Area Europe 01:14
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (March 22 through March 26) Finance 00:26
Azerbaijan discloses share of household loans in total lending Finance 00:24
Azerbaijani Electronic Government Development Center opens tender on services Tenders 00:23
Iran and India intend to increase trade relations Business 00:22
UK records another 4,654 coronavirus cases, 23 deaths Europe 29 March 23:55
Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns: Erdogan Turkey 29 March 23:09
Why Germany, drowning in police violence and corruption, set its sights on Azerbaijan? Politics 29 March 22:56
NBG: Current account deficit in 2020 amounted to USD two billion Georgia 29 March 22:25
Hungarian Prime Minister arrives in Tashkent Uzbekistan 29 March 21:43
Production of handwoven carpet in Iran rises 34% Iran 29 March 21:40
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs exchange views on current regional situation during visit to Tajikistan Politics 29 March 21:30
IFC provides Georgian Basisbank with trade finance guarantee line Business 29 March 21:16
Residents of Azerbaijan's Aghsu continue receiving COVID-19 vaccine Society 29 March 21:06
New agreement between Azerbaijan and Pakistan to be approved Politics 29 March 19:31
Azerbaijani FM, Tajik president talk over comprehensive development of bilateral relations (PHOTO) Politics 29 March 19:17
Uzbekistan’s cement import significantly increases Uzbekistan 29 March 18:14
Khanh Hoa promotes cooperation with Indian businesses Other News 29 March 18:12
PM Modi has won hearts and minds of Bangladeshis: FM Momen Other News 29 March 18:12
Special visit with special gesture: Sheikh Hasina welcomes PM Modi at Dhaka Other News 29 March 18:12
Azerbaijan confirms 1,129 more COVID-19 cases, 349 recoveries Society 29 March 18:10
Turkey names number of received ships at Botas port since early 2021 Turkey 29 March 18:10
Subsidiary of Kazakh KazMunayGas banned from taking part in Kashagan-related procurement Oil&Gas 29 March 18:09
European Commission unveils progress on new Azerbaijan-EU comprehensive agreement Business 29 March 17:59
Main export markets of Georgian cattle were Azerbaijan and Iraq Business 29 March 17:56
All news