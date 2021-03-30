Azerbaijan Airlines' Supervisory Board approved
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC on March 30, Trend reports.
According to the order, the Supervisory Board of the CJSC was approved in the following composition:
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Rashad Nabiyev - Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan
Members of the Supervisory Board
Khalid Ahadov - Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan
Elnur Aliyev - Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan
Rahman Hummatov - Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan
Ruslan Alikhanov - CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding
Zaur Gurbanov - Deputy CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding
Fikrat Shirinov - Head of the Tax Policy and Revenue Department of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry.